Adoption special on cats and kittens

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is holding an adoption special for cats and kittens that begins on Friday.

The Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice special will allow people to adopt cats and kittens for $10 on Oct. 18, 19 and 20.

"We have so many cats and kittens in our care that deserve to find homes this autumn," said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter. "Hopefully, this special will encourage people to adopt one of our felines."

Before being adopted, all animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on their age-appropriate vaccinations.

To see animals that are available, click on the link in the Related Links box.