Adoption special to celebrate Nationals' World Series title

This weekend, the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is celebrating a historic win in baseball by offering an adoption special on some of the animals in its care.

The Washington Nationals claimed their first-ever World Series title this week, beating the Houston Astros in Game 7.

So from Friday through Sunday, the CASCPA is offering an adoption special on cats, kittens and selected dogs.

The adoption fee will be $62 during this event.

The shelter says it will also be naming the next couple of litters of animals that it receives after players on the Nationals team.

"Go Nats! We hope people will have fun celebrating the victory and adopt a special friend to watch future games with," said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter.

Before being adopted, each animal is spayed or neutered, mircochipped, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccinations.