Adrenaline Film Festival returns for its 15th year

For the 15th year, the Adrenaline Film Project is back.

It's a 72-hour filmmaking competition during which 12 teams will write, cast, film, edit and premiere a film.

They will have some help from Hollywood professionals, including Jeff Wadlow, Han West, and Sam Gorman.

The films will premier at Vinegar Hill Theatre, thanks to Light House Studio, on Oct. 12 and there will be an awards ceremony.

Light House Studio says many films that come out of the competition go on to win awards and accolades in film festivals around the world.

The films will be screened again in Newcomb Hall on Oct. 26, during the annual Virginia Film Festival.

