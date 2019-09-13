Affrolachian Music Gathering bringing musicians to Orange this weekend

The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering will take place for the second straight year in Orange County on Saturday and Sunday.

The music festival will feature Piedmont-style blues over the weekend played by more than 30 different musicians and a gospel sing out on Sunday.

Last year, more than 150 people attended the event on the farm of Dr. Dena Jennings.

She said the Piedmont-style blues is deeply rooted in the African-American heritage in the area and the event will serve as a mini-revival to the style of music.

"That music is a rich part of our heritage and we're just trying to bring that back," said Jennings. "There are a lot of people who play that style who are interested in seeing [it] played again."

The event will take place on 19362 Constitution Highway starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday.