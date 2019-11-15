African-American lawmakers selected to lead some legislative committees

Three African-American lawmakers in Virginia are expected to lead powerful legislative committees next year in the state House of Delegates. Black legislators haven’t led a House committee in two decades.

Democratic Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, who is set to be the next House speaker, announced the heads of four legislative committees Thursday. Three of the four are African-American.

They are Del. Luke Torian, who will lead the House Appropriations Committee; Del. Jeion Ward, who will lead the House Commerce and Labor Committee; and Del. Roslyn Tyler, who will lead the House Education Committee.

Democrats flipped control of the Virginia’s General Assembly in legislative elections earlier this month.