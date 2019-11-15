African-American lawmakers selected to lead some legislative committees

By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Three African-American lawmakers in Virginia are expected to lead powerful legislative committees next year in the state House of Delegates. Black legislators haven’t led a House committee in two decades.

Democratic Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, who is set to be the next House speaker, announced the heads of four legislative committees Thursday. Three of the four are African-American.

They are Del. Luke Torian, who will lead the House Appropriations Committee; Del. Jeion Ward, who will lead the House Commerce and Labor Committee; and Del. Roslyn Tyler, who will lead the House Education Committee.

Democrats flipped control of the Virginia’s General Assembly in legislative elections earlier this month.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus