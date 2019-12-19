Agreement aims to install miles of fiber optic cable in Orange County

An agreement between a county broadband authority and an electric cooperative is looking to install miles of fiber optic cable, which can help expand access to high-speed Internet.

The Orange County Broadband Authority and the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reached the deal on Dec. 17, which involves leasing capacity across 19 miles of fiber optic cable that REC will be installing.

This project is part of the cooperative's new Fiber Utility Network.

“REC's fiber utility network provides our county the opportunity to bring broadband to more of our citizens quicker,” said OCBA Chairman Jim White. “The OCBA is happy to announce this partnering arrangement with REC. This effort completes a county fiber optic loop supplying highly reliable connectivity for the public safety communications system. This project should also enable future opportunities for third parties of the county to provide high-speed Internet to homes and businesses.”

“REC's investment in a fiber backbone has the potential to enable many advantages to REC's member-owners and citizens of Orange County, including education benefits, the potential for expanded economic development and an overall ease of access to information,” said John Hewa, REC's COO and vice president of corporate services. “The county's use of a portion of the REC fiber backbone improves the economics of both projects.”

REC recently kicked off a six-year fiber project that includes 800 miles of planned construction.

The cooperative is going to install additional fiber that third parties, like Orange County, can lease capacity on and allowing for the extension of broadband service to areas that currently lack access.