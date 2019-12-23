Albemarle County Office Buildings closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 25.

Updated: Mon 11:07 AM, Dec 23, 2019

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Office Buildings will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 for the holiday week.

Offices will reopen on Dec. 26 at 8 a.m with regular business hours.

Regular business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 
