Albemarle ACE program conserving thousands of acres

Albemarle County says more than 9,600 acres of farmland have been protected by conservation easement since 2000.

The Acquisition of Conservation Easements, or ACE, program aims to preserve and protect rural property.

Between 2000 and 2019, the program has acquired easements on 51 properties, protecting 9,621 acres of farm and forestland.

These easements have also eliminated 561 potential development lots and protected 20,000 feet along scenic highways.

All of that land includes 4,694 acres of "prime" farm and forestland as well as 121,000 feet of streambed with Riparian buffers.

It also includes 17 farms in watersheds for the drinking water supply reservoirs and 36 working family farms.

This year, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has allocated more than $1 million to buy new easements on selected farms.

Rural landowners who would like to participate by preserving working lands, open spaces, and historic, cultural, scenic or natural resources through the ACE program should contact Ches Goodall by calling (434) 296-5832, ext. or by sending an email to cgoodall@albemarle.org.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.

