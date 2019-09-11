Albemarle supervisor candidates talk to seniors

Election season is swinging into high gear as local candidates are making themselves available to the voters.

The Senior Statesman hosted a candidates forum at The Center with those running for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Candidates for the contested Whitehall District were there.

Veteran Supervisor and Democrat Ann Mallek is being challenged by Republican Steve Harvey.

Mallek, who has served on the board for 12 years, says she is always there for her constituents.

"I try to go where the people are to make sure they are part of the process," she said.

Harvey says he will bring a different voice to the board.

"There's no voice for smaller programs, there's no voice for smaller taxes," Harvey said.

The forum also included Donna Price, the Democratic candidate for the Scottsville District.