Albemarle County home destroyed by fire

An Albemarle County home was destroyed by a fire Sunday evening.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to 1895 Dawn Street at 8:52 p.m. for a structure fire involving a single family home in the Southwest Community.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found fire visible from all four sides of the home. A passenger vehicle was also on fire.

A family of two adults and four children was able to escape the fire. They're being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The home, contents inside, and a vehicle were destroyed. The loss is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it's been classified as accidental.

