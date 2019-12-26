Albemarle County Christmas tree recycling program begins

While many families will want to leave their trees up for now, Albemarle County residents can now recycle their Christmas trees.

courtesy: MGN Online

The Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation is operating several drop off sites through Jan. 19 where people can drop off their tree for free.

These sites include Crozet Park, the Greenwood Community Center, Chris Greene Lake Park, Darden Towe Park, the Scottsville Community Center, Walnut Creek Park, and the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority's Recycling Center on McIntire Road.

These sites will be running from 7 a.m. until dark every day, except for Sundays at the recycling center, which is open from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations, lights, stands and nails before bringing their tree to be recycled.

The tree recycling sites will not accept any yard waste.

Beginning Feb. 1, the recycled trees will be available as free mulch that can be picked up at Darden Towe Park.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program began in 1988, and it collects about 2,300 trees each year.