Fire Rescue crew educates students about anti-bullying

Members of the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue spoke to children at Cale Elementary School on Wednesday about the dangers of bullying.

Wednesday is Unity Day around the country and October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

Tyler Dean, the public educator of Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, said he wanted to spread messages about unity and kindness in the school so bullying could go away.

"And also teach kids about the important messages of bullying and what is bullying and how they can help those around them, especially sharing the message of acceptance, unity, inclusion and kindness," said Dean. "It's a message that is year-long and it goes all the way around. We want all kids to know it, feel it, accept it and embrace it."

Cale Elementary student ambassadors Liam Bush and Zuly Blanca said today is important because they know some of their classmates have dealt with bullying issues.

"A lot of people have been crying, getting bullied and a lot of stuff and they don't want to be bullied," said Blanca.

They both want more of their classmates to adopt the school's golden rule, which is to treat others the way you want to be treated.

"It means if you treat someone bad, then they're going to most likely treat you back bad, but if you treat someone nicely, then they are going to be nice back to you," said Bush.

"If you are respectful and they say good morning or say something kind, then you should say something kind back to them," said Blanca.

Messages like that are what the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue wants students to learn so they can put an end to bullying.

"It's not going to end tomorrow, but if more and more people can put forth the effort, communicate, stand up and do what's right, then hopefully we can avoid any problems negative things from happening in the future," said Dean.