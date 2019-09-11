Albemarle County Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Albemarle County Police are investigating an armed robbery at the BP Gas Station at the intersection of Route 29 and Airport Road.

Police say the incident happened around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators tell us a man walked in the gas station, pulled a gun, demanded money and fled on foot.

No one was hurt.

Police tells CBS19 News that it is too early in the investigation to say whether the Kangaroo Gas Station robbery from last month and the BP Gas Station robbery are connected.

"At this point, it's very early in this investigation from the Kangaroo Station a couple of weeks ago, those are still ongoing." At this point, we can't say whether this person is connected or not," said Albemarle County Police Department First Sergeant Sean Hackney.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

