Albemarle County Police arrest 19-year-old teen Thursday night

Albemarle County Police Department arrested 19-year-old Edward Montoya Avila Thursday night in connection to a series of recent burglaries near Ricky Road and Middlesex Drive.

The robberies allegedly occurred the weekend of Dec. 8.

Avila is accused of theft from a house and sexually assaulting a minor in a different location according to a press release.

Avila faces two felony counts burglary, one felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a minor and one misdemeanor count of petit larceny.

Avila is currently held at the Albemarle-Charlottevsille Regional Jail.

Anyone with information in relation to the cases should contact ACPD Detective Michael Schneider at (434) 296-5807 according to the release.