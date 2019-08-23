Cell phones banned for Albemarle middle school students

Albemarle County middle school students are no longer allowed to have their cell phones during school hours. Principals detailed the new practice in a letter to parents.

“If they need to make a phone call home to a family member they can certainly come to the main office and make that call," said Jack Jouett Middle School principal Ashby Johnson. "They can also use their emails to stay in touch with their family members if things change during the day."

Johnson said students can have their cell phones before and after school and on the bus, but not between 9 a.m. and 4:05 p.m.

Some students miss the instant gratification of being able to connect with others.

“I want that sense of stability that I can contact anyone who I need to," said Omar Nazeer, a Jack Jouett student. "But I also believe that (cell phones) not being in classes anymore will be kind of a positive."

The operational policy was enforced over complaints from teachers and research suggesting cell phones affect students' concentration.

“The developmental side of the middle school brain can’t always fully handle the amount of multitasking that comes along with having the cell phone, their work and having other things around," said Johnson. "It is actually very distracting."

The county has created a technology guide for parents.

“We put it out to be helpful for them," said Albemarle County Public Schools Chief Technology Officer Dr. Christine Diggs, "and (to be) more transparent and have a better understanding of how students are using technology."

The guide includes a number of topics such as internet safety information, healthy online habits, and the use of technology in schools.

“It really is important that we teach our students to be savvy consumers and users of technology, and in turn that our parents are aware of what students are learning in school and how they are using technology in school,” said Diggs.

It’s an effort to help students create a healthy balance between technology and their classwork.

“I am hoping that we can focus more on the actual school day and the instruction and the social part minus the social media and screens," said Johnson. "It is really important for kids, for us at Jouett, to build community and for kids to feel like they are safe here and connected here. I am really excited to see what that is going to look like without having the distraction of the cell phone."