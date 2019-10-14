Albemarle County Supervisor's sign defaced

An Ann Mallek campaign sign on Earlysville Road was burned this weekend.

The incumbent Albemarle County Supervisor says she was about 50 yards away, putting up more signs, when a vehicle stopped and she believes that's when the damage was done.

This isn't the first time she has seen this kind of activity.

"I actually saw a car and someone in the car, unidentified, do this yesterday at noontime. I was 50 yards away," Mallek said. "There have been multiple signs torn down and torn up. About 25 signs of various sizes over the last month."

Mallek also says she has filed a police report.

Vandalizing any campaign sign is a misdemeanor as a notice near the top of the Malleck sign indicates.