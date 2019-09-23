Albemarle County barn destroyed in early morning fire

The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue says a barn was destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday.

According to the department, units responded to a fire on Bloomfield Road just before 5 a.m. for a report of a barn with visible fire.

The Albemarle County Police Department had units on the scene, where a barn was seen to be heavily involved in fire.

However, all animals and people were out of the structure by that time.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, but the building and its contents are considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No people or animals were hurt as a result of the fire.