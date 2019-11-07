Albemarle County enforcing new AirBnB regulations

New regulations were made for people running AirBnBs in Albemarle, and now the county is making sure people know about them and are following them.

AirBnB's, also known as homestays, must comply with zoning rules that were mandated in August.

The rules were explained in a workshop Thursday at the county office building.

An example of one of the regulations is that owners are allowed to let people have their house to themselves only in rural areas and only for short periods of time - seven days a month and 45 days a year. Previously this wasn't allowed at all.

Everyone must get their zoning compliance registration done. Lea Brumfield, senior planned in zoning for Albemarle County said this is only to ensure everyone's safety. She gave another example.

"A big thing we have is smoke detectors, where people don't have their smoke detectors hardwired and they don't have their smoke detectors going off in all the same rooms at the same time," said Brumfield. "That means if someone's asleep they don't hear on the other side of the house. There could be a problem. We want to make sure we're providing safe homestays to people who are coming to Albemarle and we also want to make sure all the rules are fair to everyone who is trying to do a homestay."

Another workshop will be held on Saturday at the Northside Library from 10:30 am to 12 pm. More information on the regulations can be found on their website linked in the related links box.