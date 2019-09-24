Albemarle County high school seniors outperform peers

The Albemarle County Public Schools division says its high school seniors outperformed their peers in Virginia and the country on the College Board's SAT tests this school year.

According to a release, on the verbal portion of the test, students in Albemarle County scored an average of 603 points, 39 points higher than the average for Virginia high school seniors and 79 points higher than the national average.

On the math portion, local students scored 589 points on average, surpassing the state average by 33 points and the national average by 66.

The release also says the average SAT score in the United States was down slightly over a year ago, but they went up by 17 points in Albemarle County.

Combined scores from the SAT are used to determine college readiness, which represents a likelihood for success in credit-bearing college work.

In Albemarle County, 89 percent of the seniors met this benchmark, while 54 percent of all high school seniors in Virginia did and just 45 percent of seniors across the country.

“We have one strategic goal and that is to prepare all graduates for lifelong success as learners, workers and citizens,” said ACPS Deputy Superintendent Debra Collins. “Meeting that commitment begins in our earliest grades. These results confirm what our educators, students and parents know, learning is empowering, especially when it includes hands-on and real-life experiences.”

A national education assessment organization called Niche also ranked Albemarle County schools highly in its 2020 survey results of school divisions from across the country, specifically noting excellence of the division's teachers and the quality of the college readiness program.

Collins also says these SAT results confirm the importance of programs that aim to reduce the achievement gap in schools.

The release says the combined SAT test scores for black and Hispanic students in the country were slightly below the state averages, but they were ahead of the national ones.

For black students, the average combined SAT score across Virginia was 967, compared to the total for all Virginia students, which was 1,120.

In Albemarle County, the combined score for black students was 955, above the national average of 921.

For Hispanic students, the combined score in the country was 1,058, which fell just below the state average of 1,064. Across the country, the average combined score was 966.

“This year, we are emphasizing such programs as culturally responsive teaching, which already is contributing to student academic growth among all demographic groups,” added Collins. “An important new focus also will bring principals, teachers and instructional coaches together on a regular basis to develop specific strategies to address the achievement gap.”

The Virginia Department of Education also announced it will be releasing its 2019-2020 school accreditation ratings on Sept. 30.

