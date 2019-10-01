Albemarle County man arrested on charge out of Greene County

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says an Albemarle County man has been arrested in a case involving a juvenile.

According to a release, 19-year-old Matthew B. Lively of North Garden was arrested Friday on a felony charge of forcible sodomy.

The sheriff's office says it was looking into an incident involving a juvenile who lives in Greene County.

Due to the nature of this case, officials say no further details will be released.

Lively is being held without bond in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.