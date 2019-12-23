Albemarle County man facing multiple charges in Norfolk

An Albemarle County man is being held in a Norfolk jail on charges of trying to take indecent liberties with a child.

Court records show Bryan Wesley Petitt of Keswick was arrested on Dec. 12 on multiple charges, including attempted indecent liberties with a minor under the age of 15 and sexual offenses with a minor by computer.

According to WTKR, an undercover agent was posing as a 14-year-old female Navy dependant beginning early in November on the social media platform Whisper, which allows people to post and share things anonymously.

The agent and Petitt initially communicated on Whisper before moving to Snapchat, where the conversations took on a sexual nature.

WTKR reports Petitt planned to meet up with the agent, driving from the Charlottesville area to Norfolk to engage in sexual activity.

On Dec. 12, law enforcement officials were waiting for him at the planned meeting location and arrested him on nine felony charges.

Petitt is being held without bond. He is due back in court in the new year.