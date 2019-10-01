Albemarle County middle school adopts fitness program for faculty

Educators and faculty at one Albemarle County School are stepping out of the classroom and into the gym.

Henley Middle School is helping its staff members transform their fitness lifestyle with a new health and wellness program.

"There are always papers to grade, there are always classes to plan, there are always kids to drive places," said Cecelia Schultz, an educator at Henley Middle School.

Schultz knows first hand how demanding the day-to-day duties of being an educator can be. The jam-packed schedule can make finding time to focus on self-care and fitness a challenge.

To help teachers and staff avoid stress and continue to be healthy and present for their students, Henley Middle School is debuting a new mental and physical fitness program.

"People think, 'Why would we want to do that? How does it benefit kids?' I think teachers being happy means our kids are happier," Schultz said.

Faculty are adopting a new program called TeacherFit to help them attack their fitness goals. It's a web and app-based health and wellness program designed to meet the needs of teachers.

The founder, military veteran Nick Mann, says he has always had a passion for working with kids, and he found an indirect way to make an impression on the youth.

"I quickly realized the best way for me to impact students is to impact educators because they are with them all day," Mann said. "They're setting that example that I want to set for students. If I can take care of educators, they, in turn, can take care of their students."

The simple tool helps teachers transform their life in and out of the classroom.

"We know that absenteeism, stress and burn out are all things teachers deal with," Mann said. "They are busy. They have other responsibilities. They have the ability to do it at home through the app."

Henley Middle School principal Beth Acosta introduced her staff to the program.

"Teaching is really hard work when you're working with 70 to 100 students a day. It's very taxing and draining," Acosta said. "You're giving everything you have, day in and day out. The idea is that our teachers are reminded to take care of themselves first so they can be better for our students."

The program is used in 48 schools across the nation.

Teachers and staff at Henley will have access to the program from an app and also be able to participate in group workouts.