Albemarle County pursuing better benefits for school bus drivers

Albemarle County is working overtime to fight the school bus driver shortage that's also affecting a lot of Virginia communities.

Hiring enough school bus drivers has been a challenge as the jobless rate has dropped to its lowest levels in years.

In Crozet, the shortage has impacted both traffic and pick up times.

But school authorities say there are other factors affecting why there have not been enough school bus drivers in the area.

Jim Foley is the director of transportation for the Albemarle County Public Schools and says a few temporary vacancies make it tough to staff.

"What's happening now is that we have six drivers out on FML leave and three of them are in the western area," he said. "So we use subs, we use technicians from our shop, once in awhile staff has to drive, I have to drive, there's a lot of ways to cover it."

He also says they have openings for five relief drivers.

The Albemarle County Public School division is also supporting statewide legislation that would allow full-time bus drivers to enroll in the Virginia Retirement System.