Some Albemarle County middle school students are going to run in a new cross country meet on Saturday.

The meet will involve 175 sixth, seventh and eighth graders from Burley, Henley, Jack Jouett, Sutherland, Walton and Peabody schools.

It's a 5K being put on in partnership between Albemarle County Public Schools and Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The meet will kick off at 10 a.m. at Monticello High School, rain or shine.