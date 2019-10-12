Albemarle Fire Rescue hosts Fire Prevention Week event

Crews from Albemarle County Fire Rescue gathered at Fifth Street Station on Saturday to educate the community on their jobs and how they can stay safe from a fire at home.

The event is part of the final day for National Fire Prevention Week.

Families were able to take tours of fire trucks, ambulances and police cars. Kids also put on their firefighter gear to go through the physical ability test.

Tyler Dean, public educator with Albemarle County Fire Rescue, hopes the event can help them share their safety message with future generations.

"Telling them as often and as regularly as possible is critical for us to share those safety messages with an end goal of course of preventing any sort of injuries or emergencies occurring in the future," Dean said.

Dean said they're looking forward to hosting this event again next year.