Albemarle Fire Rescue receives donated pet oxygen masks

On Wednesday morning, Invisible Fence Brand donated ten pet oxygen masks to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue. The donation is part of the Project Breathe Program that has already donated 8,000 masks across America and Canada.

The kits provide first responders the tools they need to keep house pets safe during fires.

The masks themselves are able to seal around a pet's snout to provide them oxygen in a way that human oxygen masks can't.

Regular human masks just won't fit around a house pet.

"If you've lost your house and all your possessions but they can show you, 'hey we saved your dog,' that makes a world of difference in that moment," said Steve Monaghan of Invisible Fence Brand.

Several of the county's fire engines already carry these types of masks.

A pet oxygen mask was even used to help save a cat, in Albemarle County, toward the end of August.

The new masks will be placed in county ambulances.

John Oprandy, Deputy Chief of Administration for Albemarle Fire Rescue, says minimal training to is be expected.

"Most of our folks are paramedics and EMTs as well," he said. "That training that they receive usually can translate into doing something positive for the animal."