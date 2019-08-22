Albemarle High School welcome students on first day of school

Wednesday morning, Charlottesville and Albemarle County students were headed back to class for the first day of school.

Albemarle High School Principal Darah Bonham said 1,951 students were expected to arrive Wednesday morning to start the school year.

Students and faculty were greeted at the door with "Welcome" signs and students held the door for those arriving.

Inside the school, it was business as usual, with students packing the hallways to head to their classes.

It was not only a new beginning for students, but for the principal as well.

"For me, it's new because I'm the new principal here at this school but just a chance to form relationships not just at my level but for staff and faculty to be able to really connect with kids and do whatever we can to create opportunities for them through the course of the year,” said Bonham.

Bonham became the AHS principal in July. Previously, he served as the Western Albemarle High School principal.