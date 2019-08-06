Albemarle Police hosts changed National Night Out

The Albemarle County Police Department is holding its annual National Night Out on Monday night with a special change from last year.

This year, the department plans on stopping at multiple locations in the county instead of staying at one spot.

The event serves as a way for local police officers to connect and build trust within the community.

Officer Joe George, of the Albemarle County Police Department, says the change is meant to reach more people within the county by making the event more accessible.

The stops include Park's Edge Apartments, the Crenshaw Court Community, the Townwood Community, and Wilton Farm.

The event will run until 9 p.m. with each stop lasting around 30 to 45 minutes.

You can track their location by following the department on Twitter at @ACPD_VA.