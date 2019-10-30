Albemarle County, VA. (CBS19) One person was killed in a crash on Scottsville Rd. Wednesday afternoon.
Police say it happened just south of Avon St. Extended. A car went off the road and hit a tree. The driver Marquis Thompson, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is the 8th traffic fatality in Albemarle County this year.
Albemarle Police Investigate Fatal Crash
Posted: Wed 10:14 PM, Oct 30, 2019
Albemarle County, VA. (CBS19) One person was killed in a crash on Scottsville Rd. Wednesday afternoon.