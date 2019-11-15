Albemarle School Board makes move to build new high school center

The Albemarle County School Board took the first step towards building a new high school center at Thursday’s meeting that will be big enough to fit 400 students.

The school board is looking to put the center on 15.8 acres of land off of Galaxie Farm Lane near Monticello High School. They voted six to one to ask the Board of Supervisors for the land.

There were several reasons why they chose the spot. One is that the land is already owned by the county so more money can go towards the building itself. Another reason is it is a central location to southern Albemarle County schools. Lastly, the chairman of the School Board, Jonno Alcaro, said it helps with quickly growing schools.

"That would take a big first chunk out of overcrowding without needing to expand the schools, to add mobile classrooms to the schools,” said Alcaro. “We might actually be able to get those numbers down."

The new center would allow over a hundred students from each high school to travel to the center for special classes.

The first center was built in 2018 and is a place where students can explore technology and other subjects that aren't typically found in a classroom. The school board has not decided what subjects would be focused on at the new center yet but they hope this will continue that idea.