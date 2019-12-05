Albemarle and Fluvanna residents ask to become Second Amendment sanctuaries

Residents in Albemarle and Fluvanna counties are now pressing their Board of Supervisors for those localities to become Second Amendment sanctuaries.

Neither counties had plans to discuss becoming a 2nd Amendment sanctuary at their meetings Wednesday, but gun supporters wanted to make their point of view clear.

In Fluvanna county, people packed the small courtroom for the meeting. Dozens more, such as Minor Eager, stood outside to show their support for the county to declare itself a second amendment sanctuary.

"The idea that it would be illegal to teach my grandchildren how to shoot is appalling,” said Eager. “Absolutely appalling. The idea that I can't give a child or grandchild one of my guns is appalling."

One of the main concerns voiced was safety. Many speakers live in rural areas and said having a gun is their form of protection when police may be far away.

"If they're going to be 15 minutes in a situation where I may not have 15 seconds,” said one man during public comment, “I have to be able to protect myself, my family and my home."

In Albemarle County, a much larger meeting room was filled to the brim. Many of the speakers were veterans.

"As an infantryman, I served in Afghanistan, and I came in to direct contact with tyranny on a local and state level,” said one man during public comment. “And I fought killed and had friends die to defeat that tyranny... I did not do that for a nation that would then turn on its own citizens and seek to enact that tyranny upon them."

Only three people spoke against Albemarle becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary and called for gun control.

"We are unfortunately all too well aware of what happened at Virginia Tech and most recently in Virginia Beach, said a woman during public comment. “It is time for us to look beyond our own personal wants for what is in the common good for all of the residents of Albemarle County and for the Commonwealth of Virginia as a whole."

However, the majority of those in the room wanted their gun rights protected.

"Out of my cold dead hands, will you get my weapons,” one man said to the board.

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors so far has no plans on putting the matter on their agenda.

Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors will discuss becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary Wednesday, December 11 at 6 at Central Elementary School.