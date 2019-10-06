Albemarle home fire displaces three people

Albemarle Fire and Rescue said three people are displaced from their home due to a fire that broke out Saturday night.

Fire officials said they received the call for the structure fire on Simmons Gap Road at 7:58 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the roof and attic when they arrived on scene.

Crews were able to put out the flames in 39 minutes.

No one was injured during the incident. The people who were displaced are getting help from their family.

The estimated cost of loss from the fire is $20,000.