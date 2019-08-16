Albemarle man warns community about phone scam

An Albemarle County man is warning the community about a phone scam that was personal for his family.

Paul Hartman was home when a phone call came in regarding his grandson, Daniel.

"We get these calls every once in a while and we hang up, but this one was very personal to start out with," Hartman said. "I received a phone call and he identified himself as Gary Scott."

The man, who said his name was Gary Scott, said he was Daniel Hartman's attorney and was representing him for his case.

Scott told Paul Hartman he would pass the phone to his grandson, which caused some fear for Paul.

"He told me he was in jail," Hartman said.

In order to get Daniel out of jail, Scott told Paul he would need to pay $7,900.

"I was upset," Hartman said. "You know Hartman's never get into jail."

Before sending any money, Paul called one of his sons, who cleared up the story for him.

"He said, 'Dad that was a scam,'" Hartman said.

According to the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office, this is a common scam called the grandparent scam. The scam artist poses as a grandchild in a desperate situation to try and get money from their grandparents.

From his experience, Hartman hopes the community can be more aware of who is on the other side of the phone line.

"Be careful. Make them identify themselves. Get a phone number," Hartman said. "Ask them if you can call them back and tell them you're not going to give them cash to begin with."

Hartman reported the incident to the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office for further investigation.