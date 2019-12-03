Albemarle officers recover 'large quantity' of stolen packages

The Albemarle County Police Department says people living in certain communities need to see if they are missing any packages.

According to police, officers responded on Dec. 2 to a report for packages taken from the front door of a home in the Carriage Hill neighborhood.

During the ensuing investigation, police identified two suspects and were able to recover a "large quantity" of stolen property.

Police say the suspects, who have not yet been identified or charged, described targeting homes in Carriage Hill Apartments, Ivy Garden Apartments, and Turtle Creek Apartments in the county as well as the 14th Street area in Charlottesville.

Anyone who lives in these communities and who was expecting a package to be delivered on Monday but did not receive it is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at (434) 977-9041.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in those areas is also asked to call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Officers say they believe the packages came from about a dozen different addresses.