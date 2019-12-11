Albemarle police collecting unwanted prescriptions at two spots

There will be two locations where people can safely dispose of unwanted prescription medications in Albemarle County this weekend.

The Albemarle County Police Department is working with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Wegmans to conduct a Prescription Drug Take Back campaign on Saturday.

The initiative gives people a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs that are expired, unused or unwanted.

ACPD conducts two of these campaigns each year, in the spring and in the fall, due to the popularity of the initiative.

The locations at 500 Martha Jefferson Drive and 100 Wegmans Way will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.