Albemarle police discrimination suit revived on appeal

A racial discrimination suit against an Albemarle County police officer has been revived on appeal.

Several African-American defendants had sued Albemarle County Police Officer Andrew Holmes alleging he stopped them because of their race.

But at trial in federal court, Judge Norman Moon ruled that the statistics the plaintiffs presented about Holmes' traffic stops could not be used to show discriminatory intent. Moon dismissed the case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth District disagreed with that dismissal in an Aug. 26 ruling, so the case now will go back to trial. The plaintiffs' attorney Jeff Fogel says that's bad news for the defense.

"They know that those statistics are not going to look good to the jury,” Fogel said. “That's going to have a powerful influence on the jury because it's had a powerful influence on the judges who have looked at it."

An Albemarle County spokesperson declined to comment, saying the county is no longer an active party in this litigation.