Albemarle property could be home to new high school center

Two decades ago, Albemarle County bought about 30 acres of land located off Route 20 with the idea of eventually building a school there.

On Thursday night, the Albemarle County School Board is expected to vote on whether or not they want to request the land to use for a high school center.

The property is located behind Tandem Friends School off of Galaxie Farm Lane.

The facility would be for about 400 students.

If the school board votes yes, then the matter will then be passed on to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.