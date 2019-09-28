Albemarle resident displaced due to kitchen fire

The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue said one person is displaced from their home after a kitchen fire started in their home on Saturday morning.

According to the department, crews were dispatched at 9:51 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived at the home, they found the fire was already put out.

The department also said the cause of the fire was accidental and started because of grease build up on the stove top.

The resident wasn't injured during the incident. They will be receiving help from the Red Cross and their family.

The estimated fire loss is $2,500.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue also wants to remind the community to never leave cooking unattended and to clean off grease build up on cooking appliances.

