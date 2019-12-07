Albemarle schools seek feedback on facilities, programs, services

Albemarle County residents have a chance to let the school division what they think about the state of the division's facilities, programs and services.

The Albemarle County Public Schools division has an online community satisfaction survey people can fill out.

It is asking for opinions from students, parents, employees, and other members of the community, and the data from the survey will be used to help plan future operational improvements.

The school division is specifically interested in responses concerning two community engagement programs, the Community Connect and the Gold Card.

Community Connect lets members of the community review details on volunteer opportunities at the 25 schools in the division and match their interests with specific school needs.

The Gold Card lets senior citizens 60 years old or older have free access to all school-based events during the year, such as athletic contests, concerts, drama performances, and spring musicals.

Information from this survey will be used to help develop Superintendent Dr. Matthew' Haas' funding request for the next school year, which will be delivered to the Albemarle County School Board in January.

The survey is available through Dec. 13.

