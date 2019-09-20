Albemarle schools take action to fix overcrowding

Albemarle County Public Schools are working to fix an unanticipated spike in elementary school students.

Cale Elementary School is one of two schools in the county that's experiencing overcrowding in classrooms.

Officials say the rising number of children attending the elementary schools shows just how fast certain parts of the county are growing.

The Albemarle County School Board and the Board of Supervisors are working together to add resources to the overcrowded schools.

"So Cale Elementary was already at capacity, so these additional students have put an extra strain on this facility," said Roselyn Schmitt, the Chief Operating Officer for ACPS. "More classroom space is needed, their cafeteria is too small and so the school board has requested an expansion of this school that would provide additional classrooms and expansion of the cafeteria."

Cale is also putting trailers in the back of the school to make sure there is enough classroom space for every student.