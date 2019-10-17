Albemarle supervisors adopt emissions goal

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors wants the county to reach a “net zero” emissions target by 2050.

Supervisors adopted the greenhouse gas emission reduction target on Wednesday, saying they want the county to reduce emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and then pushing toward that ultimate goal.

“Albemarle County is proud to be among the leading communities adopting the greenhouse gas emission target recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change,” said Chairman Ned Gallaway. “This positions the county to create the policy framework to support our community to be proactive in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

The county is still working to develop its Climate Action Plan, which should be completed sometime this winter.

It all aims to reduce the county's carbon footprint.

