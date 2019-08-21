Albemarle supervisors approve lumber site redevelopment

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning change for the Barnes Lumber property in Crozet.

The plan calls for a downtown center, including a public plaza. It also includes a Main Street concept that allows for both retail and residential development.

Supporters say it will finally put the 6.2 acres in the heart of Crozet to good use, and connect the area as a whole.

"It will give everybody an East/West way to connect, a way for Easterners to get to downtown, let downtown folks get out of town without having to go to Crozet Avenue and 250," said Supervisor Ann Mallek.

The total value of public infrastructure projects is about $8 million.