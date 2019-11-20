New emergency management coordinator to focus on the county

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to help the county Emergency Communications Center better concentrate on the county.

The proposal aims to hire an emergency management coordinator exclusively dedicated to Albemarle County.

This person will deal with natural disasters such as brush fires, aircraft crashes, flash floods, and snowstorms.

The county will still be working with both Charlottesville and the University of Virginia, which deal more with event emergency planning.

County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston says the new position will concentrate solely on Albemarle.

"It's to establish a new emergency coordinator within the Albemarle County Department of Fire and Rescue and that coordinator's responsibility will be to focus on the emergency management issues, challenges, and initiatives that are important to the residents of Albemarle County," he said.

Eggleston adds that he will go before the county Board of Supervisors again in January with specifics about how much the position will cost.