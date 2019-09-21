Algae bloom advisory lifted for part of Lake Anna

The Virginia Department of Health has lifted a harmful algae bloom advisory for Lake Anna State Park, but the advisory remains in effect for other parts of the lake.

According to a release, two samples from Sept. 10 and 17 at the beach in Lake Anna State Park are below safe swimming levels for cyanobacteria and the toxins they produce.

However, several parts of the lake remain unsafe for people or pets to get in the water.

The upper and middle portions of the Pamunkey Branch from the upper inundated waters to Stubbs Bridge Road are still in the advisory, as is Terrys Run from its upper inundated waters to the confluence with Pamunkey Creek.

The Lower Pamunkey Branch, which includes the Lake Anna State Park Beach, has been removed from the advisory.

The North Anna Branch remains under the advisory from its upper inundated waters to just before the confluence with the Pamunkey Branch at the “Splits.”

Lake Anna itself from the confluence of the North Anna Branch and the Pamunkey Branch to the confluence with Pigeon Run is also still under the advisory.

Members of the public are advised to avoid contact with the water in all of the areas where the advisory remains in effect and until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels.

Cyanobacteria can produce a toxin that can cause skin irritation and gastrointestinal illness in people and animals.

Harmful algae blooms can occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth.

People and pets should avoid parts of the late where the water is discolored, has a green or bluish-green scum on it, or if there is an advisory sign posted.

Routine testing occurs monthly above New Bridge Road/Courthouse Road.

Once the levels of cyanobacteria drop to acceptable levels, the advisory will be lifted.