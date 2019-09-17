Algae bloom at Mint Springs subsides

Albemarle County officials say an algae bloom in a local lake has subsided.

The Virginia Department of Health reports monitoring, treatment and testing at Mint Springs Park has caused the harmful algae bloom to end.

However, testing and monitoring will continue through October on the water quality.

Anyone with questions regarding the bloom is advised to contact Tim Hughes by sending an email to thughes@albemarle.org.

Mint Springs Lake closed in August due to the bloom.