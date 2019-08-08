Algae bloom closes Mint Springs Lake

Virginia Department of Health and Albemarle County officials are telling people to not get in the water at Mint Springs Lake.

According to releases, the lake is experiencing a harmful algae bloom and the lake will be closed until further notice.

So far, there have been no reported health issues associated with the bloom, but the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake at 2 p.m. Thursday after test results showed the presence of harmful algae.

The algae can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, so people and pets should avoid contact with the water.

If a person or animal shows sudden or unexplained sickness or signs of poisoning, medical treatment should be sought.

County and state officials will continue to monitor the quality of the water, and access will resume after at least two consecutive weeks of acceptable algal cell counts and toxin concentrations.