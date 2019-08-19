Algae watch in place at Tufton Pond

Lake Monticello residents are being advised to stay out of the water at Tufton Pond.

The Lake Monticello Owner's Association reports its maintenance team has been monitoring some signs of blue-green algae in the pond.

At this time, there has been no evidence of the algae at the main lake, but LMOA staff and the watershed Management Committee are working to ensure the safety of the community.

Tufton Pond is going to be treated on Tuesday, and officials will continue to monitor the situation in the water.

LMOA says "watch" signs will be posted at the pond recommending that no pets be allowed to swim in the pond and everyone should avoid contact with the water.

Blue-green algae can cause skin irritation, vomiting, diarrhea, cramps, dizziness, fainting, numbness or paralysis.

Anyone who has been exposed to the water should immediately wash off with fresh water and if any skin or gastrointestinal symptoms occur, seek medical treatment.