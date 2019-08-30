Algae watch signs removed around Tufton Pond

Algae bloom watch signs have been removed from around a pond in the Lake Monticello community.

The Lake Monticello Owners' Association says a spot treatment was applied to Tufton Pond to treat algae that was reported earlier this month.

“During regular daily monitoring, LMOA detected small amounts of algae in Tufton Pond, so in coordination with General Manager Steve Hurwitz, we requested that Solitude Lake Management come and treat the pond,” said LMOA Facilities Administrator Tom Schauder.

A fisheries biologist with the water treatment company said he expected the process to take two treatments, but it was later decided a second full treatment was not necessary and the spot treatment was used instead.

No further signs of algae have been seen in the pond.

The LMOA maintenance team is continuing to monitor the water quality, but the watch signs at Tufton Pond have now been removed.

The treatment is safe after application for fishing, watering livestock, and irrigation purposes.

Blue-green algae, which can produce a toxin harmful to humans and pets, has not been seen at the main lake.