All Virginia CVS stores install time-delay safes to prevent opioid robberies

The opioid crisis has been driving a rash of robberies at pharmacies all across the country and Virginia, but the CVS chain of stores has been combatting it with time-delay safes.

According to a spokesman for the company, all Virginia CVS stores have the safes in place to prevent thieves from stealing drugs like fentanyl and oxycodone, which are kept in the safe.

No one can open the safe until a specific time.

CVS wants employees, customers and criminals to know the concept has worked in other states.

"We first tried this in the Indianapolis market in 2015, which was experiencing a high number of pharmacy robberies and we saw a 70-percent drop," said Robert Alley, the CVS District Leader in the area.

The same has happened in Virginia.

"And since then, we put time-delay safes in over 4,000 stores in 13 states now including Virginia, and as a whole, we have seen a 50-percent reduction in pharmacy robberies," Alley said.

According to the CVS website, the time-delay function cannot be overridden and is designed to serve as a deterrent to would-be pharmacy robbers.

A robber's goal is to enter and exit their targets as quickly as possible and CVS says that can't happen with time-delay safes.