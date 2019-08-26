All animals affected by kennel fire now back in their homes

All of the animals that were being treated following a fire at a kennel have now returned to their homes.

Pet Paradise says all of the animals receiving treatment after the Aug. 17 fire have been upgraded to very good condition and allowed to go home with their families.

"We are grateful that all pets receiving medical attention are recovering and have been reunited with their families," said Pet Paradise President and CEO Fernando Acosta-Rua. "We also recognize and thank the Charlottesville and Albemarle County fire departments, first responders, veterinarians, and community members for their heroic efforts to ensure that all pets survived the fire."

However, the search for Izzy, a cat, continues with the help of local community cat rescue groups.

Izzy ran away from the scene during the fire along with another cat, Shadow, and a dog Bailey.

Shadow was located and safely returned, but Bailey was found deceased two days after the fire.

A second dog that was evacuated from the kennel, which was suffering from a pre-existing heart condition, was euthanized with the owners' consent.

Additionally, Pet Paradise is reimbursing all boarding, veterinary care and other pet-related expenses for its customers related to the fire.

It is working on rebuilding the kennel and will be evaluating safety standards.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.